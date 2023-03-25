DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,084 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT opened at $30.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.18. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.59.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

