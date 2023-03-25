DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 248 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 132,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 80,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 47,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Recommended Stories

