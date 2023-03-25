DNB Asset Management AS Sells 310 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,364,000 after buying an additional 279,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,342,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,063,000 after buying an additional 44,860 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Twilio by 14.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,497,000 after buying an additional 891,897 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 22.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,993,000 after buying an additional 1,254,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 13.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,636,000 after buying an additional 622,449 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson bought 158,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson purchased 158,081 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,874.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,804. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWLO. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.96.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.58. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $176.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.