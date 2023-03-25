DNB Asset Management AS Sells 369 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 65.0% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $40.20 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

