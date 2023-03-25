Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

