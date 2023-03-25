Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.12.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $311.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.48. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $291.00 and a 52 week high of $426.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

