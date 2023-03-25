Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.12.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $311.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.48. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $291.00 and a 52 week high of $426.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

