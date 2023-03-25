DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after buying an additional 7,495,795 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 201.5% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,819,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,429,000 after buying an additional 1,884,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 259.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,262,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,210,000 after buying an additional 1,632,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,121,000 after buying an additional 1,609,669 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 49.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,671,000 after buying an additional 1,441,028 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH opened at $60.67 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $130.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Barclays upped their target price on DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $5,480,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,557.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,424 shares of company stock valued at $22,009,671 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

