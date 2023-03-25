Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,066 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,883 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.67.

Shares of MSI opened at $271.68 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.84. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

