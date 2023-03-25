Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 404 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,738,000 after acquiring an additional 770,620 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,818,000 after acquiring an additional 652,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after acquiring an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489,598 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.09.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.60. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

