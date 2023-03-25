Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 472 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 826.5% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 970,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,028,000 after acquiring an additional 866,039 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 1,079,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after buying an additional 736,517 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 537.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after buying an additional 612,260 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,544,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 360,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.