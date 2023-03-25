Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 560 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3,267.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,616,000 after purchasing an additional 859,200 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,653,000 after purchasing an additional 827,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 156.7% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 854,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,733,000 after purchasing an additional 521,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Shares of COF opened at $90.45 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

