Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3,365.5% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 501,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 487,487 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,256,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,710,000 after purchasing an additional 431,590 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,205.4% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 401,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 397,792 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,065,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,454,000 after purchasing an additional 348,820 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 730.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 261,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 230,299 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $79.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

