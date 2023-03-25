Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPEM. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $232,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $228.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.72. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

