Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 1,668 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.36 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

