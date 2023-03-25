Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 19,702 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,702 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,408 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:MPW opened at $7.53 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPW. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also

