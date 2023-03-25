Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $101.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

