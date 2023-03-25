Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,444 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,462,022,000 after buying an additional 1,241,290 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after buying an additional 622,878 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after buying an additional 998,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $238,833,000 after buying an additional 81,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,288,329 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $291,283,000 after buying an additional 102,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

