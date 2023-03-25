Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Refined Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 285,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 20,944 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 128.4% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 73,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 57,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:NULG opened at $53.57 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65.

