Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,397 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,581,000 after purchasing an additional 967,775 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,272,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,651,000 after purchasing an additional 57,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after buying an additional 869,859 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 294.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after buying an additional 168,737 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ICVT stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.38. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

