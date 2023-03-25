Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 148,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,392,000 after purchasing an additional 772,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $164.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.49. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

