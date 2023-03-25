Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 730,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,929,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

