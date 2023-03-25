Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $471,000 Stock Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $609.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

