Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDO. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GDO opened at $12.17 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.