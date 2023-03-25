Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $485,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after acquiring an additional 210,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,038,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,797,000 after acquiring an additional 496,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

