Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $496,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. King Wealth boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 35,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $119.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.04 and a 200-day moving average of $102.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

