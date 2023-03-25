Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,856 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 51,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

