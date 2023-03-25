Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $519,000 Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ESAB by 71.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth $164,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $89,783.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $89,783.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $233,895.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,574 shares of company stock worth $737,105 in the last quarter.

ESAB Stock Up 0.1 %

ESAB Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.62. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $63.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

