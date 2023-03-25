Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $520,000 Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,506,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,974 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,009,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 97,161 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 795,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 129,735 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 561,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 531,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 60,429 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

