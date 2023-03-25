Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $527,000 Holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,024,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 53.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 118,212 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ISDX opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $416.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $30.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Profile

The Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (ISDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of large firms in developed markets, ex-US. Stocks are selected by fundamental and quality metrics and weighted by firm size. ISDX was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.