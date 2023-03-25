Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $597,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,364 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.2 %

MS stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average of $88.86. The company has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.99.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

