Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $597,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 646.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 178,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $73.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.59.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

