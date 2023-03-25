Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $607,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,898,000 after purchasing an additional 111,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $403.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.01.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

