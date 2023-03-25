Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $627,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $254.22 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.35 and its 200-day moving average is $233.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.