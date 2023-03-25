Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $633,000 Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 120,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $50.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.