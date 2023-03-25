Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $664,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Stock Up 3.7 %

AWK stock opened at $141.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $173.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.