Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

NYSE BDX opened at $240.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.95 and its 200 day moving average is $241.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

