Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after buying an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after buying an additional 275,864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,336,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after buying an additional 66,847 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lam Research Trading Down 4.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

LRCX opened at $502.06 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $574.79. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $496.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

