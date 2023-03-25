Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MetLife Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

MET opened at $54.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.48. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.26%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

