Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLQM. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $130.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.01.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

