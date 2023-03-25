Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKAG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000.

Shares of BKAG opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $46.36.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

