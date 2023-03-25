Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

RYU stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.80. The firm has a market cap of $409.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

