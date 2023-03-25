Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 1,118 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HASI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 18.57, a current ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 326.09%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

