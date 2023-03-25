Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 6,262 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUMB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $19.97 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

