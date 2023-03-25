Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
NDAQ stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.
Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.
