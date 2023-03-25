Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

NDAQ stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.