Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth about $7,488,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 34.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth about $11,000,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 47.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENOV opened at $49.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $123.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.64 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other Enovis news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at $922,706.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,106.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $33,849.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at $922,706.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,485 shares of company stock worth $3,658,181 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

