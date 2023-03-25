Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 63,515.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 40,015 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.28.

Insider Activity

Equinix Trading Up 2.3 %

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,535.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,453,093.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,535.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,453,093.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total transaction of $934,955.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,645,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $681.70 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $707.66 and a 200-day moving average of $654.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.