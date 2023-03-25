Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Iteris were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 520,380 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 3,095,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 695,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Iteris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 96,281 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Iteris by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,002,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 73,908 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Iteris by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 98,055 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.65 on Friday. Iteris, Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $198.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Iteris had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $40.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITI. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on shares of Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

