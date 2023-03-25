Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,654 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS JPIB opened at $47.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.22.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.