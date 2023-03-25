Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 75.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $286.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.43.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.