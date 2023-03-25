Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,787 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $46.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

